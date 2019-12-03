Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Christmas season is finally here and the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is putting the finishing touches on the annual First Night celebration.
First Night Pittsburgh is the largest arts-focused and family-friendly New Year’s Eve party in the Pittsburgh region.
The annual celebration to ring in the New Year is expected to feature art, music, theater, dancing, magic, plenty of activities for the kids, food, and of course, fireworks.
The festivities are held across downtown Pittsburgh’s 14-block Cultural District.
For more information, visit First Night Pittsburgh’s website here.
