PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another injury is taking one of the Penguins top forwards out of the lineup for an extended period of time.

Pittsburgh Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan says Patric Hornqvist is out “longer term” with a lower body injury. Hornqvist was injured after taking a hard fall at practice Monday morning.

“Patric Hornqvist will be out longer term with a lower-body injury, per Sullivan. Zach Aston-Reese was sick. Justin Schultz rejoined practice in a non-contact jersey. Bryan Rust skated with a skills coach on his own prior to practice.”

— Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) December 3, 2019

In more encouraging news, defenseman Justin Schultz could be making a return to the lineup soon, as he skated in a non-contact jersey at practice.

“Mood: 😁 Schultzy is back at team practice (in a non-contact jersey).”

— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 3, 2019

“I feel good,” Schultz said. “It’s good to be out there with the guys again. Just trying to get ready to get back into a game here… We’ll see how I react to this practice. I think I’m really close.”

The Pens are back in action Wednesday night against the St. Louis Blues at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is slated for 8:00 p.m. for the nationally televised matchup.