PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Pirates have made another addition to the front office staff.

The team announced the hiring of former Toronto Blue Jays Director of Amateur Scouting Steve Sanders to fill the vacant assistant general manager role.

“The Pirates today announced Steve Sanders has been named an Assistant General Manager of the club. Sanders spent each of the previous three seasons serving as Toronto’s Director of Amateur Scouting after taking over the role in September of 2016.”

“Steve has significant experience in Amateur and International scouting from his time with the Red Sox and Blue Jays,” said Pirates general manager Ben Cherington. “He has a deep commitment to continuous improvement in process and decision making and, as importantly, to his own professional growth and that of the people he works with. Kevan Graves, Steve, and I have various experiences and perspectives on the game and decision making, and we share a commitment to getting better every day, to helping people, and to the Pirates. Kevan, Steve, and I will collaborate across all aspects of baseball operations.”

Sanders started in the MLB as an intern with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2009-2010 before taking the same role with the Red Sox in 2011. A year later, he was hired full time in Boston as an Amateur and International Scouting Assistant. He was promoted to Amateur and International Scouting Coordinator in 2014 before being named Boston’s Assistant Director of Amateur Scouting prior to the 2015 season.