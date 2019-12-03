PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have issued a warning about a recent increase in car thefts in the city’s eastern neighborhoods.

According to police, the spike in thefts is because of the arrival of colder weather.

When the cooler temperatures move in and flurries begin to fall, people begin warming up their cars in the morning before heading out for their commute.

Police are reminding people that if they do this, they shouldn’t leave their vehicle unattended because it’s an easy target for thieves.

Their message to the public on Facebook: “Don’t be a victim! If you warm up your car, don’t leave it unattended, or have a second set of keys and lock the door. Don’t let would-be Grinches steal your holiday cheer.”

Anyone who sees someone trying to illegally enter a vehicle is urged to call 911 to report the incident.