PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As expected, the Steelers are rolling with Duck once again this week.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the starter during his weekly press conference Tuesday.

“Tomlin confirmed Devlin Hodges will start in Arizona. “He’s performed well in hostile environments but he doesn’t have a big sample size.”

Tomlin confirmed Devlin Hodges will start in Arizona. "He's performed well in hostile environments but he doesn't have a big sample size." — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) December 3, 2019

“I thought Duck did an awesome job of taking care of the football,” Tomlin said. “He’s performed well in hostile environments but he doesn’t have a big sample size.”

Along with the news on Duck, Coach Tomlin marked both wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back James Conner as questionable heading into the contest with the Arizona Cardinals.

“James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster not expected to play in Arizona, but Mike Tomlin said they can be listed as questionable “as I sit here today.” But he also said, “They got some work ahead of them.” He did say Conner has a better chance of being able to practice than JuJu.”

James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster not expected to play in Arizona, but Mike Tomlin said they can be listed as questionable "as I sit here today." But he also said, "They got some work ahead of them." He did say Conner has a better chance of being able to practice than JuJu — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) December 3, 2019

The Steelers take on the Cardinals in Arizona this Sunday, a game you can watch on KDKA-TV. Catch pregame coverage with Steelers Kickoff at 11:30 a.m. with Bob Pompeani, Charlie Batch and Rich Walsh.