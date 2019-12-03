Comments
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Local police are warning residents to be careful of scammers calling and pretending to be Duquesne Light.
On Facebook, Ross Township Police say residents have reported receiving calls from scammers pretending to be Duquesne Light Company. The caller will request account and banking information.
They say Duquesne Light will never contact customers by phone “regarding account matters.”
If a call raises a red flag, police urge residents to call Duquesne Light with questions.
On their website, Duquesne Light says customers should be careful of calls threatening the immediate shut-off of power.
For more information on avoiding scams, visit Duquesne Light’s website.
