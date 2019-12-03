  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There will be more non-stop services between Pittsburgh and Seattle.

Alaska Airlines will add a second daily flight starting on May 21 and continuing through Sept. 8.

Alaska Airlines first launched the service 15 months ago and says it is capitalizing on the “growing tech connection” between Seattle and Western Pennsylvania.

The new flight will be red eye leaving Seattle at night and landing in Pittsburgh in the morning.

