



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the rest of the season, Cam Heyward is dedicating his cleats for a great cause.

Heyward announced Tuesday that he will wear customized cleats as a dedication to the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting.

“.@CamHeyward is dedicating his cleats to the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue and the causes that have since been created to honor their memory and help provide support.#MyCauseMyCleats”

.@CamHeyward is dedicating his cleats to the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue and the causes that have since been created to honor their memory and help provide support.#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/rS4PY8CyQz — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 4, 2019

Heyward teamed with local artist Cody Sabol to make the new cleats. Heyward asked him to work on the project at the Steelers Fashion Show earlier this year. The team captain said he wanted to dedicate the shoes because of his love for this city and his ties to the tragic event since he lived in Squirrel Hill.

According to the video, former Steelers community relations manager Michele Rosenthal was very close with Heyward, and she lost two of her brothers during the attack in October of 2018.

Hundreds of NFL players will showcase causes that are important to them with custom cleats during all Week 14 games for the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign.