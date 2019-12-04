Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A star-studded concert will rock out at PNC Park next summer.
Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe with special guests Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts are coming to the stadium on Aug. 16, 2020, announced Wednesday.
Tickets go on sale Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.
The concert is part of what is being called The Stadium Tour.
