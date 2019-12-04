Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A star-studded concert will rock out at PNC Park next summer.

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe with special guests Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts are coming to the stadium on Aug. 16, 2020, announced Wednesday.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Pirates/Twitter)

Tickets go on sale Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

The concert is part of what is being called The Stadium Tour.

