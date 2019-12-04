Filed Under:Allegheny County, Knoxville, Local TV, Pets, Pittsburgh News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after finding a dog left at a dumpster in the city’s Knoxville section Wednesday morning.

The dog was discovered at the dumpster located on Knox Avenue shortly before 9 a.m.

An animal crate was also found among the trash and the dog was wandering by itself in the waste and scrap.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Animal control officials took the dog, and police are currently searching for the person responsible.

