PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after finding a dog left at a dumpster in the city’s Knoxville section Wednesday morning.
The dog was discovered at the dumpster located on Knox Avenue shortly before 9 a.m.
An animal crate was also found among the trash and the dog was wandering by itself in the waste and scrap.
Animal control officials took the dog, and police are currently searching for the person responsible.
