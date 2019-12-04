Comments
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – After a car was stolen and multiple vehicles were broken into, police in Allegheny County are asking residences for help.
Elizabeth Township Police Department says on Facebook there was a motor vehicle theft in the area of Highland Meadows.
They say the theft happened on Tuesday. Around the same time and in the same area, multiple vehicles were also broken into.
Anyone with surveillance cameras that may have recorded anything suspicious from 11 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday is asked contact police.
Police did not provide a description of the stolen vehicle.
