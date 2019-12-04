



PENN HILLS (KDKA) — The second-largest municipality in Allegheny County may soon be home to a new fire tax.

More taxes may be the last thing Penn Hills residents want to hear, but the fire department may not be able to operate without the tax increase.

Bill Jeffcoat, the Penn Hills fire chief, said the department is in need of a safety overhaul to its trucks and gear.

“It’s different when you are taxed for something and you can see what your money goes to,” said Jeffcoat.

Chief Jeffcoat said the aging equipment and operating costs are making a fire tax necessary for all six volunteer departments.

The chief is proposing a $1 million fire tax to generate $1.4 million.

“They’re going to be able to see new fire trucks. They’re going to be able to see firefighters with brand new turnout gear,” Jeffcoat said.

Chief Jeffcoat is urging municipal leaders to consider the fire tax after a decrease in funding to the department and an increase in calls every year.

“We average about 286 calls per month. At those numbers, we’ll be around about 3,400 fire and rescue calls for the year,” Jeffcoat said.

The chief said the fire tax is a last-ditch effort and there will likely be townhall meetings for the community to weigh in.

A fire tax, however, will likely not be implemented until 2021.