



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As actor Jason Momoa is in Pittsburgh filming a new movie, two lucky Pittsburghers spotted him at an Irish pub in the Strip District.

Sue McKelvey and Jim Farley took a picture with Jason Momoa Tuesday night at Mullaney’s Harp and Fiddle on Penn Avenue in the Strip.

Sue says she was there with her boyfriend when they spotted Momoa.

Yesterday, there was a Momoa sighting in the Gateway T Station downtown as crews were filming. He’s also been spotted at a Steelers game, hanging out with legends on the sidelines.

Momoa, best known for starring as DC Comics’ “Aquaman,” is in Pittsburgh to shoot a new feature film for Netflix.

“Sweet Girl” is a thriller starring Jason Momoa who is a husband and father looking to seek justice for his wife’s death while protecting his daughter and company from corruption.

Momoa will produce and Brian Andrew Mendoza will make his directorial debut.

In addition to “Aquaman,” Momoa is also well known for his role in “Game of Thrones.”