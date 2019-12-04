Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office, Fatal Crash, Local TV, McCandless, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a reported fatal crash in McCandless early this morning.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka)

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. at Cumberland Road and Babcock Boulevard. It was slowing traffic in both directions.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office was also called to the scene.

