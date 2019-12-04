Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a reported fatal crash in McCandless early this morning.
The crash was reported around 8 a.m. at Cumberland Road and Babcock Boulevard. It was slowing traffic in both directions.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office was also called to the scene.
Crash in McCandless affecting both directions of Cumberland Rd near Babcock Blvd @KDKA pic.twitter.com/1CJatAx1ff
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) December 4, 2019
