BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Two men allegedly driving a stolen car are facing felony charges after a police chase through Indiana County.

Pennsylvania State Police say 31-year-old Darrell Eley of Braddock and 28-year-old Andrew McCrommon fled a traffic stop after police tried to pull them over for an alleged speeding violation on Monday at 12:30 p.m.

The police chase started in West Wheatfield Township and ended in Burrell Township when the car hit a curb near the Sheetz on State Route 22. Sometime during the chase, police say they learned the car, an Audi A4, had reportedly been stolen from Pittsburgh.

After the car crashed, police say Eley and McCrommon both fled on foot, with troopers chasing after them.

Police say they used a taser on Eley and were able to catch him. A .40 caliber pistol was allegedly recovered from the scene.

McCrommon was able to escape, but he was later found in the woods, hidden in a hollow log after he had tried to unsuccessfully hitchhike. He was taken into custody.

Eley is facing felony firearm-related charges and McCrommon is facing felony charges of receiving stolen property and fleeing from police.