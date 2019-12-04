NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a North Huntingdon chiropractor was found murdered inside his own office.
According to North Huntingdon Police, 54-year-old David Bailey was found dead inside Bailey Chiropractic, which he owned, on Parkway Drive. They say he was found on Friday, Nov. 29 during the morning.
NEW: A North Huntingdon chiropractor was found dead inside his business Bailey Chiropractic early Friday morning. Police believe Dr. David Bailey was the victim of a homicide. This picture is from James W. Shirley Funeral Home. pic.twitter.com/6v3yDCzWb9
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) December 4, 2019
Bailey’s death is “suspicious,” police say, and their investigation determined that Bailey was a homicide victim.
Police did not say if they have any suspects in Bailey’s death or what could have led to the killing. “Every investigative resource is being utilized” in the case, police say.
His obituary says Bailey was a graduate of Norwin High School.
Anyone with information is asked to call the North Huntingdon Township Police Department at 724-863-8800.
