PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials need the public’s help locating a missing North Side teenager.
Amber White, 17, was last seen Wednesday wearing a dark blue jacket, tan boots with fur, and purple and black gloves.
White, of Manchester, is around 5-foot-1 with red hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141.
