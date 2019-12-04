  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Manchester, Missing Person, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials need the public’s help locating a missing North Side teenager.

Amber White, 17, was last seen Wednesday wearing a dark blue jacket, tan boots with fur, and purple and black gloves.

(Photo Credit:Pittsburgh Bureau of Police)

White, of Manchester, is around 5-foot-1 with red hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141.

https://www.facebook.com/PittsburghPolice/photos/a.1511186252453554/2462561357316034/?type=3&theater

Comments