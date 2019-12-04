SHALER (KDKA) — Shaler Area School District is welcoming a new addition to its counseling staff.
Pepper, a 4-year-old Labradoodle, began working this month at the high school as a therapy dog, the district said in a release.
The district said the dog spends most of her day in the office of LeeAnn Guido, a social worker.
Pepper is also available to students throughout the day to students and visits classrooms 2-3 times per week.
The school district said Pepper has provided comfort to a grieving student with her calming presence and gave a student who struggles with truancy an incentive to come to school.
“A presence that helps to soothe raw emotions and gives kids who are not as connected to school a reason to be here,” Guido said in a release.
