PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man’s body was pulled from the waters at Point State Park Wednesday morning.

River Rescue was called to the Point just before 8:45 a.m. after a park ranger reported seeing a possible body in the water.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Crews pulled the man from the water near the Point of Confluence and officials pronounced him dead just before 9 a.m.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

