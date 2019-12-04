Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man’s body was pulled from the waters at Point State Park Wednesday morning.
River Rescue was called to the Point just before 8:45 a.m. after a park ranger reported seeing a possible body in the water.
Crews pulled the man from the water near the Point of Confluence and officials pronounced him dead just before 9 a.m.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.