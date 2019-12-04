



— A Tennessee woman allegedly pulled a gun at a McDonald’s restaurant apparently after a mix-up over condiments, police said.

Three employees told authorities that they were working at the fast food restaurant on Nov. 25 when Asia Chauntel Vester, 20, submitted an order in the drive-thru line.

Vester received her food, but then allegedly became upset when she was given ketchup instead of jelly, CBS affiliate WREG reported.

Words were reportedly exchanged and that’s when Vester allegedly pulled out a gun, pointed it at the employees and then drove away, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police were able to obtain video of the incident and developed Vester as a person of interest in the case.

Vester was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of aggravated assault. She was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon because she is under 21 and is not able to legally own a gun.