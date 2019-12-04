



WHITE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – State police are trying to identify two people accused of stealing nearly $5,000 in printer ink from a Walmart in Indiana County.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police asked the public for help identifying two people wanted for two robberies at the same Walmart on Oakland Avenue in White Township.

In both incidents, state police say the setup was similar. The two would allegedly take a black and yellow moving container and load it up with printer ink.

Then, police say one of them would go to the self check out and purchase a few small items while the other waits somewhere else in the store. Police say they’d then meet up again and walk out together.

Police also shared photos of two vehicles the suspects were believed to be driving

In the first theft on Nov. 9, state police say $2,125.16 worth of ink was stolen. The second incident, which happened on Nov. 16., allegedly saw $2,781.71 worth of printer ink being stolen.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Trooper Clauto at 724-357-1960.