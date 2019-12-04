PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making two drinks perfect for cold holiday evenings.
Frothy Hot White Chocolate
Ingredients:
- 1-1/2 cups whole or skim milk (skim will froth better)
- ½ vanilla bean, seeds scraped
- 3 ounces good quality white chocolate, coarsely chopped
- Lightly whipped cream
- Cocoa powder
- Candy Cane for garnish in each drink
Directions:
Combine the milk, vanilla bean and vanilla seeds in a saucepan and bring to a simmer. Remove the vanilla bean. Add the hot milk to the blender and carefully blend until frothy. Add the white chocolate to the blender and blend until the chocolate is melted. Divide between 2 mugs, top with a dollop of whipped cream and sprinkle with cocoa powder and place a candy cane in each mug.
Serves: 2
Mulled Cider
Ingredients:
- 4 cups fresh apple cider
- 6 cloves, plus more for garnish
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 1 star anise
- Zest of 1 orange, plus wedges for garnish
- 2 ounces pure maple syrup
- 1 Shot of rum per drink
Directions:
Boil the cider to 175 degrees.
Add the cloves, cinnamon sticks, star anise and orange zest. Remove from the heat and add the maple syrup. Stir.
If making with rum, pour rum into mugs. Strain the cider into mugs. Garnish with orange wedges studded with cloves.
Serves: 4
