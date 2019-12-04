



CANONSBURG (KDKA) — Officials are on the scene of a house that collapsed in Canonsburg.

The Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania said on Wednesday that the house collapsed in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue in Washington County.

The house was condemned today.

Officials said two adults and two children were provided with resources.

The road is closed off in both directions near the house.

No word on any injuries.

