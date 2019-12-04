  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Building Collapse, Canonsburg, Home Collapse, Washington County


CANONSBURG (KDKA) — Officials are on the scene of a house that collapsed in Canonsburg.

The Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania said on Wednesday that the house collapsed in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue in Washington County.

The house was condemned today.

Officials said two adults and two children were provided with resources.

The road is closed off in both directions near the house.

No word on any injuries.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments