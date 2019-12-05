



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh city councilman wants to declare racism a public health crisis.

On Thursday, councilman Ricky Burgess introduced a resolution calling racism a health crisis in Pittsburgh.

He is basing this largely on a recent University of Pittsburgh study on racism.

The study concluded that black people in Pittsburgh are far worse off here than in other comparable cities.

The study revealed that on many benchmarks, including health, education, house, employment and life expectancy, there is a huge gap between white and black people in Pittsburgh.

“Pittsburgh has a problem with institutional racism, and it’s devastating effects on African American residents,” Burgess, a Democrat from Homewood, said.

Burgess wants commissions to address racism and money to fund it.

“We never talk about how we got here,” State Rep. Ed Gainey said. “The institutional racism that we had to go through to get to where we are today. None of this happened by accident.”

Politicians and scholars discussed the issues at a hearing on Thursday.

The public will have a chance to have their voices heard at another meeting on Thursday night at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church.