“We know he makes these handmade,” state trooper Robert Broadwater said. “If you look at the bottom of the toy here, he dates them with his initials.”
FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — A 93-year-old toymaker is helping make sure hundreds of local kids are getting handmade toys for the holidays.
Ed Higinbotham made 300 wooden trucks in his home workshop in Georges Township, Fayette County.
A state trooper picked the toys up on Thursday.
Uniontown State Police will distribute the trucks to pre-schools and other groups in the community.
