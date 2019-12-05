Comments
EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. (KDKA) – A Washington County man who left his home on his ATV was found dead hours later after a crash.
The Washington County coroner’s office says 50-year-old Scott Manko of Eighty Four left his home around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on his ATV.
According to the coroner, Manko was later found at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. He was pinned beneath the ATV on his property.
The cause of death is pending. State police are also investigating.
The coroner did not say what led to the accident.
