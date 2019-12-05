PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Animal rescuers are trying to care for a dog that was found alone in Wilkinsburg, suffering from severe mange and infections.

The Humane Animal Rescue shared multiple photos of an 8-month-old dog they have named “Eitan.”

Humane Animal Rescue says Eitan was found near the Turner Elementary School in Wilkinsburg Tuesday evening. The rescue’s vets say Eitan is suffering from “severe demodectic mange with secondary infections on his legs, abdomen, neck and face.”

His skin is so bad, the Humane Animal Rescue blurred out some of his underbelly as to not show the graphic extent of his injuries.

They say they are working hard to keep Eitan as comfortable as possible as he will continue to be under intensive medical care. Veterinarians estimate the dog’s medical bill could total upwards of $10,000.

Anyone with information about Eitan is asked to call investigators at Humane Investigations Department at 412-345-7300 ext. 245.