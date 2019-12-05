PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins injury news just got a little better on Thursday.
According to the team, Justin Schultz could return to the lineup as early as Friday against the Arizona Coyotes. Schultz was a full participant at practice at PPG Paints Arena.
“Justin Schultz says he will be a game-time decision for tomorrow’s game.”
Justin Schultz says he will be a game-time decision for tomorrow's game.
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 5, 2019
Bryan Rust, who has been day-to-day following an injury from last week, was also practicing in a full-contact jersey.
The lineups are still missing some key pieces, but it was enough to shutout the defensing Stanley Cup Champions St. Louis Blues 3-0 Wednesday night.
“Today’s lines at #Pens practice appeared to be…
Guentzel-Malkin-Rust
Kahun-McCann-Noesen
ZAR-Blueger-Tanev
Galchenyuk-Lafferty-Simon
Marino-Schultz
Pettersson-Ruhwedel
Riikola-Trotman”
Today's lines at #Pens practice appeared to be…
Guentzel-Malkin-Rust
Kahun-McCann-Noesen
ZAR-Blueger-Tanev
Galchenyuk-Lafferty-Simon
Marino-Schultz
Pettersson-Ruhwedel
Riikola-Trotman
— Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) December 5, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.