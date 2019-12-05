  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins injury news just got a little better on Thursday.

According to the team, Justin Schultz could return to the lineup as early as Friday against the Arizona Coyotes. Schultz was a full participant at practice at PPG Paints Arena.

“Justin Schultz says he will be a game-time decision for tomorrow’s game.”

Bryan Rust, who has been day-to-day following an injury from last week, was also practicing in a full-contact jersey.

The lineups are still missing some key pieces, but it was enough to shutout the defensing Stanley Cup Champions St. Louis Blues 3-0 Wednesday night.

“Today’s lines at #Pens practice appeared to be…
Guentzel-Malkin-Rust
Kahun-McCann-Noesen
ZAR-Blueger-Tanev
Galchenyuk-Lafferty-Simon

Marino-Schultz
Pettersson-Ruhwedel
Riikola-Trotman”

