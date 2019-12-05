Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The pride of Pittsburgh sports showed up to PPG Paints Arena Wednesday night.
It was a star-studded cast together watching the Penguins take on the Blues in the middle of the week. Players from the other two professional teams in town were in attendance with a special guest!
“About last night🤟🏼”
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove posted a picture at the game that included Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges, linebacker Devin Bush and long snapper Kameron Canaday along with actor Jason Momoa. Momoa is in town on a movie shoot, and he has been spotted in multiple places throughout the city.
