



CHIPPEWA, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are looking for three suspects following a high-speed police chase that started in Ohio and crossed the border into Pennsylvania overnight.

The chase reportedly started in Columbiana County, Ohio, around midnight where a pickup truck was spotted speeding, WKBN reports. The truck also rammed into a patrol car.

Officers followed the vehicle, crossing the border into Beaver County.

It went into Chippewa, going through the intersection of Constitution Boulevard and Shenango Road, before cross back into Ohio.

Our CBS affiliate WKBN reports that police eventually called it off due to poor road conditions.

They later found the truck, but the three people inside got away.

