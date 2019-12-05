Comments
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead after a crash late Wednesday night in Moon Township.
The crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on University Boulevard near Stoops Ferry Road.
A pickup truck could be seen wrapped around a pole. The medical examiner’s office was called to the scene and removed the body just over two hours after the crash was reported.
Traffic on University Boulevard was reduced to a single lane in one direction for hours overnight. It reopened around 4 a.m.
Moon Township Police are investigating.
