



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Game Commission says it’s still investigating a video allegedly showing two hunters torturing an injured deer.

On Facebook, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said it has received an “overwhelming public response” to a video going around on social media.

The disturbing video shows two males appearing to stomp on and kick an injured deer. They were also laughing and pulling at its antlers.

“While we understand the desire for a swift response to the conduct displayed in the video, the proper legal steps must be followed in an investigation of this manner,” the commission says.

They say so far there are no updates to provide but they will announce them as details become available.

“As always, the Game Commission appreciates the public’s concern for our state’s wildlife,” the post says.

The videos surfaced around Saturday night. While the commission has not publicly identified the individuals, the commission’s Chip Brunst told KDKA they “do have two suspects in mind, so far.”

One of them is believed to be a juvenile.

The Game Commission told KDKA News the two individuals in the video are reportedly from Brookville, but that doesn’t mean the event happened in Brookville.

Hunting groups like the Pennsylvania Hunting and Fishing Addicts are also demanding answers saying that the video shows actions that don’t represent who they are as hunters.

If you have any information related to the video, you are asked to report it to the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888–PGC-8001 or the Game Commission’s Northwest Region Dispatch Office at 814-432-3187.