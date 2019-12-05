Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt volleyball has high hopes headed into the NCAA Tournament.
The Panthers (29-1) were awarded a No. 6 seed for the tournament after winning their third ACC title in three years.
“This season has been awesome. It has been really special. … We are definitely not close to being done yet,” outside hitter Kayla Lund said.
Lund was recently named the ACC’s Player of the Year.
She is the first player in Pitt volleyball history to earn the honor.
“She is playing the best volleyball in her life,” coach Daniel Fisher said.
Pitt volleyball begins first-round play Friday against Howard at the Petersen Events Center.
