PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — T.J. Watt is continuing to build his resume for Defensive Player Of The Year.
The linebacker was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November.
“T.J. Watt has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November. Retweet to send @_TJWatt to the Pro Bowl! #ProBowlVote”
T.J. Watt has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November.
MORE: https://t.co/SITexmXm7h
Retweet to send @_TJWatt to the Pro Bowl! #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/2y5Gd7AK4u
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 5, 2019
Watt is on pace to break the Steelers single season sack record (12.5 so far.) James Harrison set the record of 16 back in 2008. He leads the AFC in sacks and is 4th overall in the NFL. Watt is also tied for second in the AFC with three forced fumbles. Watt has 39 tackles with an interception and 28 quarterback hits as well in 2019.
You must log in to post a comment.