PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers will be without the services of James Conner for another week.

Conner told reporters after practice on Thursday that he will not play against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday.

“James Conner said after practice today that he won’t play this week vs. Arizona.”

James Conner said after practice today that he won’t play this week vs. Arizona. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) December 5, 2019

Conner has not played since he re-injured his AC Joint in his shoulder against the Browns in Week 11. He has missed a total of four games this season so far.

The Steelers will most likely be without wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster as well, who is considered week-to-week with a knee injury.

The Steelers take on the Cardinals in Arizona Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. on KDKA-TV. Catch pregame coverage at 11:30 a.m. with Steelers Kickoff before the action and make the switch to Pittsburgh’s CW for two hours of postgame coverage following the matchup.