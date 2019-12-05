



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Temperatures returned to 32 degrees in the city early this morning as snow continued to fall across the region.

The Laurel Highlands and snow belt saw some decent amounts of accumulations. The Laurels getting between 2-4 inches.

Snow continues for parts of that area, but most everyone should see it end by noon with perhaps brief, isolated snow showers north of I-80 being possible after that.

Today: Snow showers will taper off in the next few hours; late morning for the ridges. High pressure building across Ohio may give us a taste of sunshine this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/IkFrNvlhlI — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) December 5, 2019

Temperatures across the board on the seven-day are coming in warmer than 24 hours ago.

There will be a brief rain chance for the Laurels on Friday afternoon.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Sunday highs could top 50 degrees with highs in the mid-50s and rain around on Monday.

It’ll be much cooler as we head into the middle of next week.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.