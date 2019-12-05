Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium’s adorable penguins will once again parade through the zoo this winter, led by their newest little chick Iggy.
The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium are previewing the parades Thursday as excitement continues to build for Saturday’s first event.
Penguins on Parade is held every Saturday and Sunday. The first one kicks off this Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11:30 a.m.
Penguin Keeper at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium Jessica Ries says Iggy is very excited about the parades and that he is “definitely ready to go.”
The parades only happen if temperatures are under 45 degrees. The parades are included with general admission.
