



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Big Ben has a big gift for the Glendale Arizona Police Department.

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation has awarded the department a grant to purchase a new K-9 dog. The new dog will replace one of several recently and soon-to-be retired police dogs.

“Ben announces a #K9 grant today from the #BenRoethlisbergerFoundation & the @givingbackfund to the @GlendaleAZPD in honor of the upcoming game between the @steelers and the @AZCardinals: bigben7.com”

The award is in honor of the Steelers game against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. The award is also in conjunction with The Giving Back Fund.

“The Glendale Police Department is both honored and grateful for the grant award from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation,” Glendale Police Chief Chris Briggs says. “With the premature retirement of a K-9 last year due to a line-of-duty injury, and the regular retirement of two K-9s this year, this much needed funding will help us to offset the costs to our K-9 Unit and will help the Police Department to continue to ensure the safety of our community. We would also like to recognize and thank the Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni of Glendale for their partnership and without whose help this endeavor would not be possible.”

This is the second K-9 in about the last month that Roethlisberger has donated. On November 7th, Big Ben awarded a grant to the Los Angeles Police Department for a police dog.