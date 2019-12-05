PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Ryan Shazier is sending a special message to family, friends and fans on the anniversary of his injury.

Shazier took to multiple social media platforms to release the uplifting message.

“Today has truly been a blessing. It’s been two years since I was injured. As the night comes to an end, I’m reflecting on how truly bittersweet this moment is because of how far I’ve come. I want to thank everyone who has been lifting me up and keeping me in their prayers. One thing I will promise you- I’m not going to stop. So keep Shalieving!!! God has a plan.”