Comments
SHALER (KDKA) — The Shaler Township Police are warning the public following a car theft and multiple vehicle break-ins.
Officials said on Wednesday night and Thursday morning that the department took a report of a stolen car and thefts from other unlocked vehicles.
The reports came from Sunnyfield Drive, Vilsack Road, Andrew Drive, Northaven Court and Forliview Drive.
The department wants to remind people to lock their doors.
Officials said to call 412-492-2222 to report any suspicious activity.
You must log in to post a comment.