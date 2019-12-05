Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby is getting in the holiday spirit.
Crosby spread holiday cheer on Thursday at UPMC Children’s Hospital.
The Penguins announced the visit on Twitter.
Crosby was shown taking pictures with patients at the hospital, lifting the spirits of everyone.
Brightening their days.
Spreading holiday cheer.
Sidney Claus has been spotted at @ChildrensPgh! 🎅 pic.twitter.com/3iUQMIcnsc
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 5, 2019
Crosby is recovering after undergoing successful sports hernia surgery last month.
