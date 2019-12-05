Filed Under:Children's Hospital, Hockey, NHL, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby is getting in the holiday spirit.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Penguins/Twitter)

Crosby spread holiday cheer on Thursday at UPMC Children’s Hospital.

The Penguins announced the visit on Twitter.

Crosby was shown taking pictures with patients at the hospital, lifting the spirits of everyone.

Crosby is recovering after undergoing successful sports hernia surgery last month.

