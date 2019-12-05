PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pair of Seahawks fans got a little creative when topping their Christmas tree this year.

Steve Schneider and his wife top the tree each year with a big media item, and they decided to make it about the brawl between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

“May I present the Schneider family Christmas tree topper! @Rudolph2Mason @steelers @Browns”

The topper depicts Browns defensive end Myles Garrett swinging his helmet towards Mason Rudolph’s head. Garrett of course was suspended indefinitely for the incident, while Rudolph was fined.

The Schneider family are Seahawks fans, who were just doing this for fun.

“I feel like I should say something. We aren’t Browns or Steelers fans. We are @Seahawks fans. We make our own tree topper every year based on a big media item. We have ZERO dogs in this fight!”