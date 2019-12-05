Comments
LEETSDALE, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people were arrested after police say they found nearly $10,000 worth of drugs in a Leetsdale home.
The Leetsdale Borough Police Department says 23-year-old Gabrielle Sharp and 26-year-old Cortez Sain were arrested as a result of a 6-month long investigation.
Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a raid on their home and Leetsdale police say they seized an estimated $10,000 worth of fentanyl, oxycodone, suboxone and cocaine.
Police shared a photo of the bust. Money and phones were also seized.
According to police, both Sharp and Sain are now in Allegheny County Jail awaiting their preliminary hearings.
You must log in to post a comment.