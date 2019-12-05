Filed Under:Allegheny County, Drug Bust, Drug Raid, Fentanyl, Leetsdale, Local TV, Oxycodone


LEETSDALE, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people were arrested after police say they found nearly $10,000 worth of drugs in a Leetsdale home.

The Leetsdale Borough Police Department says 23-year-old Gabrielle Sharp and 26-year-old Cortez Sain were arrested as a result of a 6-month long investigation.

Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a raid on their home and Leetsdale police say they seized an estimated $10,000 worth of fentanyl, oxycodone, suboxone and cocaine.

(Photo Credit: Leetsdale Borough Police Department)

Police shared a photo of the bust. Money and phones were also seized.

According to police, both Sharp and Sain are now in Allegheny County Jail awaiting their preliminary hearings.

