



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools have released results after retesting water fixtures for lead for nine months. 18 schools tested positive for lead.

The recommended level is 15 parts per billion. All fixtures where lead exceeded 15 ppb were immediately shut off and signage prohibiting usage was posted. Immediate action was taken by the district to repair or replace the contaminated fixtures.

The total cost for testing at 70 district facilities was approximately $242,403.

The following schools tested positive for lead:

Brookline 1

Carrick 2

Clayton 3

Crescent 4

Greenfield

King

Langley

Linden

Manchester

Montessori

Online Academy

Perry

Schenley Field House

Sterrett

Sunnyside

Weil

Westinghouse

Westinghouse Field House

Only King, Lincoln, Linden, Manchester, Online Academy, Weil and Westinghouse tested had more than 2 samples that tested above 15 ppb.

The district collected 4,623 samples from 2,314 water fixtures in every school building. 2.4 percent showed lead levels above 15 ppb.

“We take our responsibility to ensure students and staff work and learn in healthy and safe environments seriously,” said Superintendent Anthony Hamlet. “While we are not required to conduct water testing, we believe strongly in the peace of mind we gain by ensuring all students have access to safe drinking water.”

The full results can be viewed on the Pittsburgh Public Schools website.

“We are very thankful for the diligence of our District facilities maintenance team and contractors for the level of guidance and expertise committed to this effort,” said Chief Operations Officer Pamela Capretta.

“We know that managing the facilities of a 108-year-old school district requires regular check-ins of older plumbing fixtures and pipes where deterioration over time can result in lead entering our drinking water. By ensuring we are utilizing methods informed by the EPA’s 3Ts, we know we are implementing best practices to reducing lead exposure.”