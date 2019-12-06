



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police have arrested 25-year-old Steven Hill from Pittsburgh’s Mt. Oliver neighborhood in connection with the double shooting in Carrick last month.

The violent robbery of two teenagers occurred on the 2000 block of Dellrose Street on Nov. 14. The teenagers were ganged up on by three men, which have now been identified as Hill, Desmond Jones and Cody Smith. Smith shot one teenager in the head and the other one in the shoulder. Both of the victims survived.

Hill, Jones, Smith have all been detained. Smith’s mother Andrea Suhoski was charged with lying to police on Nov. 23.

Hill is charged with two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. He is being held in Allegheny County Jail.

Jones was charged with robbery on two counts and one count of criminal conspiracy, and Smith was charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and gun charges.