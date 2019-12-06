



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After months of controversy and drama, Antonio Brown has issued an apology to everyone he offended in hopes that he can move on from his “minor setback.”

In an Instagram post that went up Friday, Brown says that “sometimes when people are coming at you with false information and allegations, we handle ourselves in ways that we sometimes regret.”

He goes on to say that he takes “full responsibility” for his actions and that he’s “working everyday to repair what I broke.”

“I do know that if I’m ever given the opportunity to play the game that I love, I’m going to work extremely hard to show the world how much I appreciate another chance,” he writes.

Brown apologizes to both his family and his friends as well as any other organizations offended by his words and behavior.

The ex-Steeler quickly moved through two other teams this year on the heels of helmet drama and several lawsuits against him. One of the lawsuits was brought against him by his former trainer who accused him of sexual misconduct.

KDKA’s Bob Pompeani says it sounds like a desperate last ditch attempt that’s a bit too late.

The whole post reads: