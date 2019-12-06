PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After months of controversy and drama, Antonio Brown has issued an apology to everyone he offended in hopes that he can move on from his “minor setback.”
In an Instagram post that went up Friday, Brown says that “sometimes when people are coming at you with false information and allegations, we handle ourselves in ways that we sometimes regret.”
First and foremost, I’d like to apologize to my family, friends and anyone who I offended. I never once meant to make anyone feel like I wasn’t thankful and appreciative of the opportunity that I was afforded to play the game I love. I’ve worked hard over the years to earn a chance to compete in the greatest game on earth. Over the years I was met with challenges and I can honestly say I didn’t handle those challenges in the manner that I should have. Over the past few weeks I’ve had the opportunity to think about everything that’s transpired and I am deeply sorry to all who I’ve offended. While my behavior was inexcusable, sometimes when people are coming at you with false information and allegations, we handle ourselves in ways that we sometimes regret. I do take full responsibility for my actions and I’m working everyday to repair what I broke. I do know that if I’m ever given the opportunity to play the game that I love, I’m going to work extremely hard to show the world how much I appreciate another chance. To the organizations that I offended, I offer my sincere apology to you and my hope is that you forgive me and help me move on from this minor setback. I look forward to competing and helping a team reach their goals.
He goes on to say that he takes “full responsibility” for his actions and that he’s “working everyday to repair what I broke.”
“I do know that if I’m ever given the opportunity to play the game that I love, I’m going to work extremely hard to show the world how much I appreciate another chance,” he writes.
Brown apologizes to both his family and his friends as well as any other organizations offended by his words and behavior.
The ex-Steeler quickly moved through two other teams this year on the heels of helmet drama and several lawsuits against him. One of the lawsuits was brought against him by his former trainer who accused him of sexual misconduct.
KDKA’s Bob Pompeani says it sounds like a desperate last ditch attempt that’s a bit too late.
The whole post reads:
