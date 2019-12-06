



BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – Detectives are now hoping surveillance footage from a truck stop in Nevada will answer remaining questions about the death of Bethel Park woman Jaime Feden.

Detectives from Nevada are in Bethel Park as they continue their investigation into the death of Feden, who was found in the Nevada desert.

The investigators from Lincoln County are working in partnership with Bethel Park Police on the case. The Nevada investigators were also in Bethel Park on Thursday.

Investigators just ironed out the timeline in the Jaime Feden/John Chapman case and now that they have the right times/ dates— they hope surveillance video from a specific truck stop in Nevada will bolster the alleged kidnapping & murder case.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reports they have now ironed out the timeline in the case and have the times and dates nailed down. Their attention now turns to surveillance footage from a truck stop in Nevada.

Yesterday, Chapman was held before a judge for a preliminary hearing. He was held on all charges.

Several of Feden’s family members were at the hearing, including Jaime’s aunt, uncle, cousin and best friend. Family members broke down in tears when they saw Chapman at Thursday’s preliminary hearing.

“As a family, this is as bad of a blow to the gut as anyone could ever have. I would never wish it upon anybody,” said Jaime’s uncle Keith Lewis.

Chapman has not yet been charged with Feden’s murder despite an initial detailed admission to police.

Police say Chapman, 39, admitted to taking Feden into the desert, tying her to a signpost and suffocating her.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette, Bethel Park police Chief Timothy O’Connor told them that where the murder happened assumes the jurisdiction. In this case, it would have to be the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department that would be responsible for filing a homicide charge against Chapman.