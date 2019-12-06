Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled JuJu Smith-Schuster out of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.
The wide receiver is dealing with a knee injury and did not practice this week.
Smith-Schuster has been out since injuring his knee against the Cleveland Browns.
The Steelers will also be without running back James Conner.
The Steelers take on the Cardinals in Arizona Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. on KDKA-TV.
Catch pregame coverage at 11:30 a.m. with Steelers Kickoff before the action and make the switch to Pittsburgh’s CW for two hours of postgame coverage following the matchup.
