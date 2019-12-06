



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers legends Mel Blount and Rod Woodson were selected to the NFL’s 100 All-Time Team.

Blount played all 14 years of his career with the Steelers and was part of the 1970s Steelers dynasty that captured four Super Bowls.

He tallied 57 interceptions and was a 1989 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee

Woodson was one of the seven cornerbacks selected to the team.

Woodson was a 2009 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee after a career that saw him ranked tied for first in interceptions two separate seasons in 1999 and then again in 2000. He was also a six-time first-team All-Pro, which is tied for the most all-time among defensive backs.

He played nine years with the black and gold.

Other former Steelers that were named to the NFL’s 100 All-Time Team are Joe Green, Joe Greene, Jack Lambert, Jack Ham and Chuck Noll.