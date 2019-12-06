Filed Under:Local TV, Loyalhanna Township, Route 981, Traffic, Vehicle Crash, Westmoreland County


LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – One person was flown to the hospital after a vehicle crash with entrapment prompted the closure of Route 981 in Loyalhanna Township.

State Route 981 in Loyalhanna Township, Westmoreland County was closed this morning for a crash.

Dispatchers say a driver was flown to the hospital. After that, single-lane alternating traffic began.

There has been no status update on the driver’s injuries.

Route 981 has since fully reopened.

