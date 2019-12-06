Comments
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – One person was flown to the hospital after a vehicle crash with entrapment prompted the closure of Route 981 in Loyalhanna Township.
State Route 981 in Loyalhanna Township, Westmoreland County was closed this morning for a crash.
UPDATE: The driver was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital. There is now single-lane alternating traffic on PA-981. @KDKA https://t.co/y765w9L1iO
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) December 6, 2019
Dispatchers say a driver was flown to the hospital. After that, single-lane alternating traffic began.
There has been no status update on the driver’s injuries.
Route 981 has since fully reopened.
